Forums & Town Halls
UC Presidential Search town halls offer a valuable opportunity for the public to engage directly with the Special Committee. These town halls provide a platform for community members to voice their comments and concerns, as well as share their perspectives on the qualities and experience they believe the next UC president should have. Your participation is encouraged. Sign up to provide public comment in person or by phone here.
- January 10, 1:00-2:00 p.m. UC Irvine Beall Applied Innovation, 5720 California Avenue, Irvine
- January 17, 1:00-2:00 p.m. UC Davis Activities & Recreation Center, 760 Orchard Road, Davis
- January 21, 1:00-2:00 p.m. UC San Francisco Mission Bay Conference Center, 1675 Owens Street, San Francisco